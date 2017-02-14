Treasuries Move To The Downside Following Yellen Testimony

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extending the downward trend seen over the past few sessions, treasuries saw continued weakness during trading on Tuesday.





Bond prices came under pressure in the morning but climbed off their worst levels in the afternoon. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 3.6 basis points to 2.470 percent.

The notable decline seen in morning trading came as traders reacted to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's semiannual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee.

In prepared remarks, Yellen reiterated that the Fed expects the evolution of the economy to warrant further gradual increases in interest rates to achieve and maintain its employment and inflation objectives.

Yellen warned that it would be "unwise" to wait too long to raise interest rates, as that could potentially require the Fed to eventually raise rates rapidly.

"Incoming data suggest that labor market conditions continue to strengthen and inflation is moving up to 2 percent, consistent with the Committee's expectations," Yellen said.

He added, "At our upcoming meetings, the Committee will evaluate whether employment and inflation are continuing to evolve in line with these expectations, in which case a further adjustment of the federal funds rate would likely be appropriate."

On the economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing that U.S. producer prices rose by more than expected in the month of January.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.6 percent in January after rising by 0.2 percent in December. Economists had expected prices to increase by 0.3 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.4 percent in January following a 0.1 percent uptick in December. Core prices had been expected to climb by 0.2 percent.

Trading on Wednesday may be impacted by reaction to a slew of economic data, including reports on consumer prices, retail sales, and industrial production.

Yellen is also due to deliver her second day of testimony on Capitol Hill, appearing before the House Financial Services Committee.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

