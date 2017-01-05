Treasuries Move Notably Higher Ahead Of Monthly Jobs Report

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After closing nearly flat in each of the two previous sessions, treasuries moved notably higher during trading on Thursday.





Bond prices showed a strong move to the upside in morning trading and remained firmly positive in the afternoon. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slumped by 8.4 basis points to 2.368 percent.

With the sizable decline on the day, the ten-year yield ended the session at its lowest closing level in almost a month.

Treasuries may have benefited from trepidation ahead of the release of the Labor Department's monthly jobs report on Friday.

The minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting suggested interest rates could be raised more quickly than currently anticipated if unemployment substantially undershoots the longer-run normal rate.

Employment is expected to increase by about 175,000 jobs in December, while the unemployment rate is expected to tick up to 4.7 percent.

A report released by payroll processor ADP this morning showed weaker than expected private sector job growth in the month of December.

ADP said private sector employment climbed by 153,000 jobs in December after jumping by a revised 215,000 jobs in November. Economists had expected an increase of about 172,000 jobs.

Meanwhile, a separate report from the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by much more than expected in the week ended December 31st.

The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 235,000, a decrease of 28,000 from the previous week's revised level of 263,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 260,000.

The Institute for Supply Management also released a report showing that service sector activity maintained its rate of growth in December.

The ISM said its non-manufacturing index came in at 57.2 in December, unchanged from the November figure. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the service sector.

Economists had expected the non-manufacturing index to show a modest decrease, with the consensus estimate calling for a reading of 56.8.

Trading on Friday is likely to be driven by reaction to the Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report for December.

The jobs data is likely to overshadow separate reports on international trade and factory orders as well as speeches by several Fed officials.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

