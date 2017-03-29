Treasuries Move Back To The Upside As U.K. Begins Brexit

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the sharp pullback seen in the previous session, treasuries moved back to the upside during trading on Wednesday.





Bond prices moved higher in morning trading and remained firmly positive throughout the remainder of the session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 2.3 basis points to 2.386 percent.

The rebound by treasuries came after the British government sent a notification letter to European Council President Donald Tusk formally beginning the country's exit from the European Union.

The move to trigger the Article 50 process to leave the EU comes after Britons voted last June in favor of the so-called Brexit.

"This is an historic moment, from which there can be no turning back. Britain is leaving the European Union," said British Prime Minister Theresa May. "We are going to make our own decisions and our own laws. We are going to take control of the things that matter most to us."

"And we are going to take this opportunity to build a stronger, fairer Britain - a country that our children and grandchildren are proud to call home," she added. "That is our ambition and our opportunity, and that is what this government is determined to do."

On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing that pending sales rebounded by much more than expected in the month of February.

NAR said its pending home sales index spiked by 5.5 percent to 112.3 in February from 106.4 in January. Economists had expected pending home sales to jump by 2.4 percent.

A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.

With the bigger than expected increase, the index surged up to its highest level since reaching 113.6 last April and is at its second highest level since May of 2006.

Treasuries saw continued strength following the release of the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $28 billion worth of seven-year notes, which attracted slightly above average demand.

The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.215 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.56, while the ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.51.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

Trading on Thursday may be impacted by reaction to reports on weekly jobless claims and fourth quarter GDP along with speeches by several Federal Reserve officials.

