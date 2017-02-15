Treasuries Extend Downward Move Following Slew Of Data

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries moved to the downside during trading on Wednesday, extending the downward trend seen over the past several sessions.





Bond prices came under pressure early in the session and remained stuck in the red throughout the day. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 3.2 basis points to 2.502 percent.

The continued weakness among treasuries came following the release of a slew of economic data, including a Commerce Department report showing stronger than expected retail sales growth in the month of January.

The Commerce Department said retail sales increased by 0.4 percent in January following an upwardly revised 1.0 percent jump in December.

Economists had been expecting sales to inch up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.6 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding a drop in auto sales, retail sales climbed by 0.8 percent in January after rising by 0.4 percent in December. Ex-auto sales were expected to increase by 0.5 percent.

A separate report from the Labor Department showed that consumer prices increased by much more than expected in the month of January.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.6 percent in January after rising by 0.3 percent in December. Economists had expected prices to rise by another 0.3 percent.

Core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, rose by 0.3 percent in January after edging up by 0.2 percent in the previous month. Core prices had been expected to show another 0.2 percent uptick.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve released a report showing an unexpected drop in industrial production in the month of January, with the decrease reflecting a sharp pullback in utilities output.

The Fed said industrial production dipped by 0.3 percent in January after climbing by a revised 0.6 percent in December. Economists had expected production to come in unchanged.

A report from the National Association of Home Builders also unexpectedly showed a continued decrease in U.S. homebuilder confidence in the month of February.

The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped to 65 in February from 67 in January. The decrease surprised economists, who had expected the index to inch up to 68.

Traders also kept an eye on Fed Chair Janet Yellen's second day of testimony on Capitol Hill, although her prepared remarks before House Financial Services Committee were unchanged from yesterday.

Another batch of economic data is scheduled to be released on Thursday, including reports on weekly jobless claims, housing starts, and Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity.

The Treasury Department is also scheduled to announce the details of next week's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.

