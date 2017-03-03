Treasuries Close Nearly Flat Following Yellen Speech

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries saw some volatility following a highly anticipated speech from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Friday before ending the day roughly flat.





Bond prices closed near the unchanged line after extending a recent pullback in morning trading. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, crept up by less than a basis point to 2.492 percent.

The roughly flat close by treasuries came even as Yellen's comments to the Executives' Club of Chicago reinforced expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates at its next meeting later this month.

Yellen said economic forecasts generally envision that economic activity will expand at a moderate pace in coming years, labor market conditions will strengthen somewhat further, and inflation will be at or near 2 percent over the medium term.

"In short, we currently judge that it will be appropriate to gradually increase the federal funds rate if the economic data continue to come in about as we expect," Yellen said.

She added, "Indeed, at our meeting later this month, the Committee will evaluate whether employment and inflation are continuing to evolve in line with our expectations, in which case a further adjustment of the federal funds rate would likely be appropriate."

Following Yellen's remarks, CME Group's FedWatch tool is showing an 81.9 percent probability of quarter point rate hike.

The Institute for Supply Management released a report earlier in the day showing that service sector growth unexpectedly accelerated in the month of February.

The ISM said its non-manufacturing index climbed to 57.6 in February from 56.5 in January, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to come in unchanged compared to the previous month.

The unexpected monthly increase lifted the non-manufacturing index to its highest level since October of 2015.

With the next Fed meeting looming, economic data is likely to be in focus next week, including the closely watched monthly jobs report due next Friday.

Reports on factory orders, international trade, private sector employment and import and exports prices may also attract attention.

Bond traders are also likely to keep an eye on the Treasury Department's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.

The Treasury plans to sell $24 billion worth of three-year notes next Tuesday, $20 billion worth of ten-year notes next Wednesday and $12 billion worth of thirty-year bonds next Thursday.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM