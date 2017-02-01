Treasuries Close Modestly Lower But Off Worst Levels

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After trending higher over the past few sessions, treasuries gave back some ground during the trading day on Wednesday.





Bond prices staged a recovery attempt late in the session but still closed in negative territory. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2.3 basis points to 2.474 percent.

Treasuries came under pressure early in the session following the release of some upbeat U.S. economic data, including better than expected reports on private sector employment and manufacturing activity.

Payroll processor ADP released a report showing stronger than expected private sector job growth in the month of January.

The report said private sector employment jumped by 246,000 jobs in January after climbing by a revised 151,000 jobs in December.

Economists had expected an increase of about 168,000 jobs compared to the addition of 153,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

A separate report from the Institute for Supply Management showed growth in the manufacturing sector accelerated to the fastest rate in over two years in the month of January.

The ISM said its purchase managers index rose to 56.0 in January from a revised 54.5 in December, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 55.0.

With the bigger than expected increase, the ISM's manufacturing index reached its highest level since November of 2014.

However, treasuries regained some ground following the Federal Reserve's widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged.

The Fed's accompanying statement was little changed from the previous meeting, with the central bank noting that economic activity has continued to expand at a moderate pace.

The statement did include a new sentence indicating that measures of consumer and business sentiment have improved of late.

The Fed reiterated that the path of the federal funds rate will depend on the economic outlook as informed by incoming data.

Trading on Thursday may be impacted by reports on weekly jobless claims and labor productivity, although activity is likely to be somewhat subdued ahead of the monthly jobs report on Friday.

