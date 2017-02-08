Treasuries Close Higher But Off Best Levels Of The Day

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extending the upward trend seen over the past several sessions, treasuries moved to the upside during trading on Wednesday.





Bond prices gave back some ground in afternoon trading but remained firmly positive. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 3.8 basis points to 2.351 percent.

Treasuries continued to benefit from political uncertainty in both Europe and the U.S., which has increased the appeal of safe havens such as bonds.

Traders seemed somewhat reluctant to make more significant moves, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.

The pullback seen in afternoon trading came as the Treasury Department's auction of $23 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted below average demand.

The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.333 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.29, while the ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of long-term securities auctions with the sale of $15 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday.

Trading on Thursday could also be impacted by reaction to reports on weekly jobless claims and wholesale inventories.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM