Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Travis Perkins":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Travis Perkins PLC : Market purchase of Company shares by the Company's employee Benefit Trust




06.03.17 13:12
dpa-AFX


Travis Perkins plc confirms that on 3 March 2017 that Estera Trust (Jersey) Limited, acting as trustee of the Travis Perkins plc Employee Benefit Trust (the 'EBT'), purchased in the market a total of 629,402 Ordinary shares of nominal value 10 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of £14.413055 per share.


Immediately following the above transaction, the EBT held 1,276,362 Ordinary shares, representing 0.51% of the Company's issued share capital with voting rights. All Shares held by the EBT will ultimately be used to satisfy share awards and options granted under the Company's various share incentive arrangements.


The Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR's") of the Company, together with other employees, are included in the potential beneficiaries of the EBT and are therefore treated as having an interest in some of those shares and the dealings thereof.


The Company's issued ordinary share capital consists of 250,946,616 Ordinary shares of 10 pence each.



For Further information please contact:




Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0) 1604 685910







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Travis Perkins PLC via GlobeNewswire



0773960R30


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Erstklassige 1.630ppm Lithium - Neuer 900% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besser als Noram, Pure Energy und Lithium X!  
 
Spearmint Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,411 € 16,606 € -0,195 € -1,17% 06.03./14:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0007739609 893509 25,88 € 14,66 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 16,913 € +0,36%  11:56
Frankfurt 16,411 € -1,17%  14:00
München 16,56 € -2,21%  08:00
Düsseldorf 16,425 € -3,01%  10:36
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme - Weitere spektakuläre Übernahmen in Kürze! 852% Lithium-Aktientip - Besser als MGX Minerals!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...