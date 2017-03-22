Erweiterte Funktionen

Travis Perkins PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding




22.03.17 17:29
dpa-AFX


The Board of the Company was notified on 22 March 2017 of the exercise and sale, of nil cost options under the Travis Perkins 2014 Performance Share Plan over the number of ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company by the PDMR as set out below:



+----------+------+-----------+---------+--------+----------+-----------+------+ 

|Name      |Status|No.

 of     |Sale Date|Number  |Price     |Beneficial |% of  |
|          |      |shares     |         |of      |          |Interest   |ISC   |
|          |      |exercised  |         |Shares  |          |           |      |
|          |      |           |         |Sold    |          |           |      |
+----------+------+-----------+---------+--------+----------+-----------+------+ 
|Deborah   |PDMR  |4,372      |21/03/17 |4,372   |15.029358p|5,031      |<0.1% |
|Grimason  |      |           |         |        |          |           |      |
+----------+------+-----------+---------+--------+----------+-----------+------+ 
|Frank     |PDMR  |10,168     |21/03/17 |10,168  |15.029358p|15,394     |<0.1% |
|Elkins    |      |           |         |        |          |           |      |
+----------+------+-----------+---------+--------+----------+-----------+------+




This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.




Notification of Dealing Form



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ 

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person      |
|  |closely associated                                                         |
+--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                          |Deborah Grimason                            |
+--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|2 |Reason for the notification                                                |
+--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Position/Status               |Company Secretary and General Counsel       |
+--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Initial notification/Amendment|Initial Notification                        |
+--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction      |
|  |platform, auctioneer                                                       |
|  |or auction monitor                                                         |
+--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                           |Travis Perkins plc                         |
+--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ 
|b)|LEI                            |2138001I27OUBAF22K83                       |
+--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ 
|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of |
|  |instrument; (ii)                                                           |
|  |each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where      |
|  |transaction have been                                                      |
|  |conducted                                                                  |
+--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Description of the financial    |Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each          |
|  |instrument,                     |                                          |
|  |type of instrument              |                                          |
|  |Identification code             |ISIN: GB0007739609                        |
+--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Nature of the transaction       |Exercise and subsequent sale of options   |
|  |                                |under the Travis Perkins 2014 Performance |
|  |                                |Share Plan                                |
+--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ 
|c)|Price(s) and volume (s)         |                                          |
| | +-----------+------------------------------+ 
|  |                                |Price(s)   |Volume(s)                     |
| | +-----------+------------------------------+ 
|  |                                |           |                              |
|  |                                |£15.029358 |4,372                         |
|  |                                |           |                              |
+--+--------------------------------+-----------+------------------------------+ 
|d)|Aggregated information          |                                          |
| |  +----------+---------+---------------------+ 
|  |                                |Aggregate |Aggregate|Aggregate            |
|  |-Aggregated volume              |Price     |Volume   |Total                |
| |  +----------+---------+---------------------+ 
|  |-Price                          |£15.029358|4,372    |£65,708.35           |
+--+--------------------------------+----------+---------+---------------------+ 
|e)|Date of the transaction         |21 March 2017                             |
+--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ 
|f)|Place of the transaction        |XLON                                      |
+--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ 

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person      |
|  |closely associated                                                         |
+--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                          |Frank Elkins                                |
+--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|2 |Reason for the notification                                                |
+--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Position/Status               |Divisional Chief Executive Officer, Contract|
|  |                              |Merchanting Division                        |
+--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Initial notification/Amendment|Initial Notification                        |
+--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ 
|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction      |
|  |platform, auctioneer                                                       |
|  |or auction monitor                                                         |
+--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                           |Travis Perkins plc                         |
+--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ 
|b)|LEI                            |2138001I27OUBAF22K83                       |
+--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ 
|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of |
|  |instrument; (ii)                                                           |
|  |each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where      |
|  |transaction have been                                                      |
|  |conducted                                                                  |
+--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Description of the financial    |Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each          |
|  |instrument,                     |                                          |
|  |type of instrument              |                                          |
|  |Identification code             |ISIN: GB0007739609                        |
+--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Nature of the transaction       |Exercise and subsequent sale of options   |
|  |                                |under the Travis Perkins 2014 Performance |
|  |                                |Share Plan                                |
+--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ 
|c)|Price(s) and volume (s)         |                                          |
| | +-----------+------------------------------+ 
|  |                                |Price(s)   |Volume(s)                     |
| | +-----------+------------------------------+ 
|  |                                |£15.029358 |10,168                        |
+--+--------------------------------+-----------+------------------------------+ 
|d)|Aggregated information          |                                          |
| |  +----------+---------+---------------------+ 
|  |                                |Aggregate |Aggregate|Aggregate            |
|  |-Aggregated volume              |Price     |Volume   |Total                |
| |  +----------+---------+---------------------+ 
|  |-Price                          |£15.029358|10,168   |£152,818.51          |
+--+--------------------------------+----------+---------+---------------------+ 
|e)|Date of the transaction         |21 March 2017                             |
+--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ 
|f)|Place of the transaction        |XLON                                      |
+--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+




For Further information please contact:




Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0)1604 685910







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.


Source: Travis Perkins PLC via GlobeNewswire



0773960R44


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


