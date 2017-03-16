Travis Perkins PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Travis Perkins":

The Company announces that, on 15 March 2017, the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("shares") were made by way of nil cost option in the form of an Unapproved Option under the Performance Share Plan to the PDMRs as set out below.





+-----------------+--------+------------+



| Name | Status | Number | | | | of Options |

| Andrew Harrison | PDMR | 15,000 |

| Paul Tallentire | PDMR | 15,000 |

| Frank Elkins | PDMR | 15,000 |

+-----------------+--------+------------++-----------------+--------+------------++-----------------+--------+------------++-----------------+--------+------------+ The options over these shares will vest in three equal tranches on 15 March 2020, 15 March 2021 and 15 March 2022, subject to the satisfaction of continued employment conditions.

The Company also announces that, on 15 March 2017, the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("shares") were made under the Subsidiary Long Term Incentive Plan as set out below. The number of shares subject to the options awarded has been calculated using the average market price over the 5 dealing days prior to the award of £14.88.

+------------+--------+------------+



| Name | Status | Number | | | | of Options |

| Simon King | PDMR | 18,481 |

+------------+--------+------------++------------+--------+------------+

40% of these options will be exercisable on the 15 March 2018, 20% of the options will be exercisable on 15 March 2019 and the remaining options will be exercisable from 15 March 2020, subject to continued employment.

For further information please contact:

Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0)1604 685910

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Travis Perkins PLC via GlobeNewswire

0773960R76

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM