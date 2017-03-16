Travis Perkins PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Travis Perkins":

The Company announces that, on 15 March 2017, the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("shares") were made by way of nil cost option under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan to the PDMRs as set out below.



The number of shares subject to the options awarded has been calculated using the average market price over the dealing days falling within the last 30 days of the Company's 2016 financial year of £14.284.

+------------------+----------+------------+



| Name | Status | Number | | | | of Options |

| John Carter | Director | 10,117* |

| Tony Buffin | Director | 6,354* |

| Norman Bell | PDMR | 3,828 |

| Carol Kavanagh | PDMR | 3,391 |

| Martin Meech | PDMR | 3,653 |

| Paul Tallentire | PDMR | 3,509 |

| Frank Elkins | PDMR | 3,180 |

| Andrew Harrison | PDMR | 3,256 |

| Deborah Grimason | PDMR | 1,256 |

| Neil Pearce | PDMR | 567 |

+------------------+----------+------------++------------------+----------+------------++------------------+----------+------------++------------------+----------+------------++------------------+----------+------------++------------------+----------+------------++------------------+----------+------------++------------------+----------+------------++------------------+----------+------------++------------------+----------+------------++------------------+----------+------------+

The options over these shares will normally be exercisable from 15 March 2020.

*These awards are conditional on the approval of the directors' remuneration policy by shareholders at the 2017 Annual General Meeting.

The Company also announces that, on 15 March 2017, the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("shares") were made by way of nil cost option under the Travis Perkins Performance Share Plan to the PDMRs as set out below. The number of shares subject to the options awarded has been calculated using the average market price over the 5 dealing days prior to the award of £14.88.

+-------------------+----------+------------+



| Name | Status | Number | | | | of Options |

| John Carter | Director | 69,569* |

| Tony Buffin | Director | 53,758* |

| Alan Williams | Director | 50,403* |

| Norman Bell | PDMR | 29,514 |

| Carol Kavanagh | PDMR | 26,141 |

| Martin Meech | PDMR | 27,827 |

| Paul Tallentire | PDMR | 28,225 |

| Frank Elkins | PDMR | 28,225 |

| Andrew Harrison | PDMR | 29,193 |

| Deborah Grimason | PDMR | 17,774 |

| Cheryl Millington | PDMR | 27,419 |

| Neil Pearce | PDMR | 10,080 |

+-------------------+----------+------------++-------------------+----------+------------++-------------------+----------+------------++-------------------+----------+------------++-------------------+----------+------------++-------------------+----------+------------++-------------------+----------+------------++-------------------+----------+------------++-------------------+----------+------------++-------------------+----------+------------++-------------------+----------+------------++-------------------+----------+------------++-------------------+----------+------------+

A proportion of some of these options over these shares may include an Approved Option Award. Approved options include a Linked Award to fund the option cost of the Approved option. Options will normally be exercisable from 15 March 2020, subject to the satisfaction on performance conditions.

*These awards are subject to an additional 12 month holding period following vesting.

For further information please contact:

Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0)1604 685910

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Travis Perkins PLC via GlobeNewswire

0773960R75

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM