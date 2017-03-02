Travis Perkins PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Travis Perkins":

Travis Perkins PLC (the 'Company')

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 'PDMRs')

The Company has been notified of the following PDMR transaction of ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 2 March 2017.

| PDMR | Number of Shares acquired | Share Price |

| Anthony Buffin | 10,000 | £14.44604 |

Following the above transaction the total beneficial holding for Mr Anthony Buffin is 133,149 shares.





The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For Further information please contact:

Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0) 1604 685910

Notification of dealing form

| 1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated |

|a) |Name |Anthony Buffin |

| 2 |Reason for the notification |

|a) |Position/Status |Chief Operating Officer |

|b) |Initial |Initial Notification | | |notification/Amendment | |

| 3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor |

|a) |Name |Travis Perkins plc |

|b) |LEI |2138001I27OUBAF22K83 |

| 4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of| | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each| | |place where transaction have been conducted |

|a) |Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each | | |instrument, | | | |type of instrument | | | |Identification code |ISIN: GB0007739609 |

| b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase |

|c) |Price(s) and volume (s) |Price(s) |Volume(s) |

| | |£14.44604 |10,000 |

|d) |Aggregated information |Aggregate |Aggregate |Aggregate | | | |Price |Volume |Total |

| |-Price |£14.44604 |10,000 |£144,460.40 |

|e) |Date of the transaction |2 March 2017 |

|f) |Place of the transaction |XLON |

