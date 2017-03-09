Travel Ban: Is Trump Killing Emirates Airlines?

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emirates Airlines Thursday said bookings to the US plunged 35 percent after U.



S. President Donald Trump issued a travel ban in January.

"The first U.S. travel order saw the booking velocity fall by 35% overnight. The effect it had was instantaneous," President Tim Clark told journalists in Berlin on the sidelines of the ITB travel fair.

He said the revised order issued this week offered more clarity, and there had been some positive movement in bookings on the Emirates network but not a full recovery.

"When will it recapture the original booking curve is anyone's guess," he said. Clark said he hoped for an improvement in the summer following the usually quiet period during Ramadan.

In January, Trump banned immigration to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries, but it sparked confusion at airports and mass protests. A federal judge in Seattle temporarily suspended Trump's order, allowing refugees and visa holders from those seven countries to enter the U.S.

In the updated travel ban issued this week, citizens of six majority-Muslim countries will still be barred from entering America for the next three months. Iraqis, though, will now be exempt from the ban and the indefinite exclusion on Syrian refugees has also been lifted, once a 120-day period has expired.

