ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company") announces that it purchased 71,000 Ordinary shares at 93.93 pence per share on 13 March 2017. The shares purchased represent 0.14% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction.



These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:

The capital of the Company as at 13 March 2017 consisted of 56,278,471 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 6,405,443 shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 49,873,028 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

13 March 2017

