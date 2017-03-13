Erweiterte Funktionen


Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights and Capital




13.03.17 17:58
dpa-AFX


CROWN PLACE VCT PLC





TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL


Crown Place VCT PLC (the "Company") announces that it purchased 474,000 Ordinary shares at 28.28 pence per share on 13 March 2017. The shares purchased represent 0.34% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction.

  These shares will be held in treasury.


Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:


The capital of the Company as at 13 March 2017 consisted of 154,206,303 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 10p each. The Company holds 14,127,410 Ordinary shares in treasury.


Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 140,078,893 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



13 March 2017


Albion Ventures LLP Company Secretary


Tel: 020 7601 1850


LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68






This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Crown Place VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0EQ77257743R117


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: 2 Aktien zum Preis von 1 - IPO der Lithium-Sparte!
Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: 2 Aktien zum Preis von 1 - IPO der Lithium-Sparte! Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
19:49 , dpa-AFX
US-Kommission billigt Puerto Ricos Rettungspla [...]
19:40 , dpa-AFX
Hazel Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc : Result [...]
19:39 , dpa-AFX
Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc : Result o [...]
19:34 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 3/Merkel: Gute Handelsbeziehungen [...]
19:33 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Britisches Parlament in entscheiden [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...