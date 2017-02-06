Erweiterte Funktionen


Transaction in Own Shares




06.02.17 08:15
dpa-AFX


ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC


TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES


6 February 2017




ICG Enterprise Trust plc ("the Company") announces that on 3 February 2017 it bought back 240,000 of its own shares, to be held in treasury, at an average price of 696.0p. The highest and lowest price paid was 696.0p. Further details are set out below:


Number of shares held in treasury following this purchase: 2,808,508 Total shares in issue excluding treasury shares following this purchase: 70,104,492


For further information, please contact Anthony McKay on 0203 201 7700.


Notes


The Company has bought back these shares under the authority granted by shareholders at its Annual General Meeting in June 2016, which permits the Company to repurchase a maximum of 14.99% of its ordinary shares.

The actual number of shares repurchased by the Company will depend on market conditions. This authority lasts until the next shareholder authority granted (expected to be at the Annual General Meeting in 2017), or until expressly revoked by shareholders.


No maximum consideration payable has been determined by the Company, but the Company is unable to pay a price for any shares pursuant to the buyback which would equate to a premium to the net asset value. It is the Company's current intention to hold any shares bought back in treasury.


The Company has instructed Numis Securities Limited as its broker in respect of its buyback transactions. This arrangement is in accordance with Chapter 12 of the UKLA Listing Rules and the Company's general authority to repurchase shares.




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: ICG Enterprise Trust Plc via GlobeNewswire



0329200R22


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



