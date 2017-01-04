Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Equifax":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


TransUnion, Equifax Fined For Deceiving Customers




04.01.17 07:13
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau or CFPB on Tuesday fined credit reporting agencies TransUnion and Equifax Inc.

for deceiving consumers with their marketing about the usefulness and actual cost of credit scores they sold. The US regulator's enforcement action totals more than $23 million in fines and restitution, also for luring consumers into costly recurring payments.


In a statement, CFPB stated that TransUnion and Equifax, between them, must pay a total of more than $17.6 million in restitution to consumers, and fines totaling $5.5 million to the CFPB.


In this, TransUnion must provide more than $13.9 million in restitution to affected consumers and pay a $3 million civil fine, while Equifax will reimburse $3.8 million and pay a $2.5 million civil fine, the CFPB said.


The Government agency also asked both companies to modify their marketing practices. The companies must clearly inform consumers about the nature of the scores they are selling, and also obtain the express informed consent of consumers before enrolling them in any credit-related product with a negative option feature.


The CFPB said that TransUnion, since at least July 2011, and Equifax, between July 2011 and March 2014, violated the Dodd-Frank financial reform law.


CFPB Director Richard Cordray, said, "TransUnion and Equifax deceived consumers about the usefulness of the credit scores they marketed, and lured consumers into expensive recurring payments with false promises. Credit scores are central to a consumer's financial life and people deserve honest and accurate information about them."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
118,76 $ 118,23 $ 0,53 $ +0,45% 03.01./22:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2944291051 854618 136,97 $ 91,72 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		112,23 € 0,00%  19.12.16
Frankfurt 113,232 € +1,78%  03.01.17
Berlin 113,29 € +1,56%  03.01.17
München 113,23 € +1,22%  03.01.17
NYSE 118,76 $ +0,45%  03.01.17
Düsseldorf 112,87 € 0,00%  03.01.17
Stuttgart 113,93 € 0,00%  03.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...