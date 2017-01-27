Erweiterte Funktionen


TransCanada Applies For Presidential Permit To Develop Keystone XL Pipeline




27.01.17 15:22
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TransCanada Corporation (TSX:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) (TransCanada) announced Thursday it has submitted a Presidential Permit application to the U.

S. Department of State for approval of the Keystone XL (KXL) Pipeline.


"This privately funded infrastructure project will help meet America's growing energy needs as well as create tens of thousands of well-paying jobs and generate substantial economic benefit throughout the U.S. and Canada," said Russ Girling, TransCanada's president and chief executive officer.


President Donald Trump earlier this weak signed executive orders to advance completion of two controversial pipelines - the Keystone XL pipeline and Dakota Access Pipeline.


The President had invited TransCanada Keystone Pipeline, L.P. (TransCanada), to re-submit its application to the Department of State for a Presidential permit for the construction and operation of the Keystone XL Pipeline, a major pipeline to import petroleum from Canada to the United States.


