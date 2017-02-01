Tractor Supply Profit Advances 11% In Q4

Erweiterte Funktionen



01.02.17 22:19
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $123.58 million, or $0.94 per share. This was up from $111.71 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.4% to $1.92 billion. This was up from $1.65 billion last year.


Tractor Supply earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $123.58 Mln. vs. $111.71 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.94 vs. $0.82 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q4): $1.92 Bln vs. $1.65 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.4%


