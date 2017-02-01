Tractor Supply Profit Advances 11% In Q4
01.02.17 22:19
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $123.58 million, or $0.94 per share. This was up from $111.71 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.4% to $1.92 billion. This was up from $1.65 billion last year.
Tractor Supply earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $123.58 Mln. vs. $111.71 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.94 vs. $0.82 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q4): $1.92 Bln vs. $1.65 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.4%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|72,37 $
|73,67 $
|-1,30 $
|-1,76%
|01.02./23:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8923561067
|889826
|97,25 $
|61,50 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|69,71 €
|0,00%
|27.01.17
|Stuttgart
|66,62 €
|0,00%
|20:51
|Frankfurt
|67,795 €
|-0,49%
|17:12
|München
|68,51 €
|-1,37%
|08:01
|Berlin
|68,18 €
|-1,50%
|08:08
|Nasdaq
|72,37 $
|-1,76%
|22:00
|Düsseldorf
|68,08 €
|-1,89%
|09:33
|Hamburg
|68,06 €
|-1,93%
|08:06
