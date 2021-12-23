Trackwise Designs - Fundraising supports EV contract

Erweiterte Funktionen


23.12.21 11:18
Edison Investment Research

Trackwise Designs has announced a fund-raising programme that will raise up to £7.0m (gross) at 80p/share to help provide the working capital needed to support a previously announced order for improved harness technology (IHT) worth up to £54m from a UK electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. Management notes that FY21 group revenues are expected to be approximately £8.0m because of weaker demand for its advanced printed circuits boards (PCBs) so we have downgraded our FY21 and FY22 EBITDA estimates by 16% and 25% respectively.

