Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Toyota Motor":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Toyota To Upgrade Its Burnaston Manufacturing Plant




16.03.17 11:17
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Europe announced it will invest a further 240 million pounds in its Toyota Manufacturing UK car plant in Burnaston, Derbyshire (UK).

The investment programme also includes up to 21.3 million pounds support from the UK Government.


Toyota said its Burnaston facility will be progressively upgraded with new equipment, technologies and systems. This will enable production of vehicles on the Toyota New Global Architecture platform.


Johan van Zyl, CEO of Toyota Motor Europe, said: "We are very focused on securing the global competitiveness of our European plants. The roll-out of TNGA manufacturing capability is part of this plan."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
53,40 € 53,45 € -0,05 € -0,09% 16.03./12:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3633400001 853510 58,78 € 41,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		53,615 € +1,92%  12:10
Xetra 53,20 € +0,72%  12:55
Düsseldorf 52,85 € +0,19%  08:16
Hamburg 52,85 € +0,19%  08:14
Hannover 52,85 € +0,19%  08:14
Frankfurt 53,40 € -0,09%  12:54
München 52,85 € -0,28%  08:01
Nasdaq OTC Other 56,084 $ -0,53%  14.03.17
Berlin 52,85 € -0,99%  08:08
Stuttgart 52,513 € -1,64%  08:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr! Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
25243 Tesla Model S 22-Jun-2012 die. 12:55
55 TOYOTA MOTOR CORP (WK. 15.11.16
43 Nur für harte Männer! 16.01.16
179 Toyota sollte GM bald überhole. 11.04.12
2 Toyota vor US-Kongress 01.03.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...