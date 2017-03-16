Toyota To Upgrade Its Burnaston Manufacturing Plant

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Toyota Motor":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Europe announced it will invest a further 240 million pounds in its Toyota Manufacturing UK car plant in Burnaston, Derbyshire (UK).



The investment programme also includes up to 21.3 million pounds support from the UK Government.

Toyota said its Burnaston facility will be progressively upgraded with new equipment, technologies and systems. This will enable production of vehicles on the Toyota New Global Architecture platform.

Johan van Zyl, CEO of Toyota Motor Europe, said: "We are very focused on securing the global competitiveness of our European plants. The roll-out of TNGA manufacturing capability is part of this plan."

