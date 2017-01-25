Toyota To Invest $600 Mln And Add 400 Jobs At Plant In Indiana

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Toyota Motor":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp.



(TM, TYT.L) said that it will add 400 jobs at the plant in Princeton, Indiana, investing $600 million to meet the strong and growing demand for the Highlander midsize SUV and modernize the entire plant.

The investment will be used for retooling, new equipment and advanced technologies to make the plant more competitive. The project is scheduled to begin in fall 2019 and will add 40,000 Highlanders annually.

During the 2017 North American International Auto Show, Jim Lentz, chief executive officer, Toyota Motor North America, announced that the company would, "invest an additional $10 billion in the U.S. over the next five years. This investment will be used to make the existing plants even more competitive."

In a separate press release, Toyota Motor North America Inc., announced that it is conducting a safety recall of approximately 73,000 Model Year 2016 and 2017 Toyota Tundra vehicles in the U.S.

The involved vehicles are equipped with resin rear step bumpers and resin reinforcement brackets at each corner. In the event of an impact to the corner of the bumper, the resin bracket may become damaged but not be noticed. If a person steps on the corner of the bumper that is damaged, a portion of it may break away, increasing the risk of injury.

Toyota dealers will replace the resin reinforcement brackets with new ones that are made of steel at no cost to customers. In addition, the rear bumper tread covers will be replaced as part of the remedy.

