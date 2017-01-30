Erweiterte Funktionen

Toyota Sells 10.2 Mln Units In 2016, Below Volkswagen




30.01.17 09:36
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp.

(TM, TYT.L), which was the world's biggest automaker, Monday reported that its worldwide sales in 2016 were 10.18 million units, up 0.2 percent.


This is lower than German rival Volkswagen Group's 2016 delivery of 10.31 million vehicles to customers, a rise of 3.8 percent from the previous year, as announced in mid January.


Toyota's worldwide production in the month of December edged up 0.9 percent from last year to 804,861 units. Monthly production in Japan grew 0.8 percent, and production outside Japan grew 0.9 percent.


Sales in Japan grew 6.4 percent, while exports dropped 2.9 percent.


In the year 2016, the company's worldwide production was 10.21 million units, a growth of 1.3 percent. Production in Japan dropped 0.01 percent, while production outside Japan grew 2.1 percent. Sales outside Japan dropped 0.5 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



