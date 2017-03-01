Toyota Plans To Alter Organization Structure To Boost Business Innovation

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Toyota Motor":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp.



(TYT.L, TM) Wednesday said it intends to alter its organization structure in April to further accelerate decision-making, strengthen management oversight, and boost business innovation.

In April last year, the company had made substantial changes to its structure to create a company built around a product-based, rather than function-based, organization.

However, these changes were spurred by the vital realization that sustainable growth cannot be achieved without tackling two major challenges the company is facing as it continues to grow, the company said in a statement.

The first is how to develop a sufficient number of people who can lead with quick judgment, quick decisions and quick action, and the second is how to reduce the time and effort consumed by cross-functional coordination and establish work processes to focus on making ever-better cars for its customers.

Under the changes, the company plans, among others, to further clarify that members of the board of directors are responsible for decision-making and management oversight and that operating officers are responsible for operational execution.

The company plans to reduce the number of members of the board of directors, from a total of 11 to nine directors, including three outside board members.

