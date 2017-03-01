Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Toyota Motor":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Toyota Plans To Alter Organization Structure To Boost Business Innovation




01.03.17 10:06
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp.

(TYT.L, TM) Wednesday said it intends to alter its organization structure in April to further accelerate decision-making, strengthen management oversight, and boost business innovation.


In April last year, the company had made substantial changes to its structure to create a company built around a product-based, rather than function-based, organization.


However, these changes were spurred by the vital realization that sustainable growth cannot be achieved without tackling two major challenges the company is facing as it continues to grow, the company said in a statement.


The first is how to develop a sufficient number of people who can lead with quick judgment, quick decisions and quick action, and the second is how to reduce the time and effort consumed by cross-functional coordination and establish work processes to focus on making ever-better cars for its customers.


Under the changes, the company plans, among others, to further clarify that members of the board of directors are responsible for decision-making and management oversight and that operating officers are responsible for operational execution.


The company plans to reduce the number of members of the board of directors, from a total of 11 to nine directors, including three outside board members.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Petrolithium-Projekt vervierfacht - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 619% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
55,00 € 53,88 € 1,12 € +2,08% 01.03./11:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3633400001 853510 58,78 € 41,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		54,095 € +1,30%  09:38
München 54,60 € +2,63%  08:27
Frankfurt 55,00 € +2,08%  11:50
Düsseldorf 53,50 € +0,56%  08:04
Hamburg 53,50 € +0,56%  08:17
Hannover 53,50 € +0,56%  08:17
Xetra 54,00 € +0,19%  09:05
Stuttgart 53,517 € +0,03%  08:00
Berlin 53,50 € 0,00%  08:08
Nasdaq OTC Other 56,57 $ -0,40%  27.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Petrolithium-Projekt vervierfacht - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Besser als MGX Minerals - 619% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
23640 Tesla Model S 22-Jun-2012 die. 11:57
55 TOYOTA MOTOR CORP (WK. 15.11.16
43 Nur für harte Männer! 16.01.16
179 Toyota sollte GM bald überhole. 11.04.12
2 Toyota vor US-Kongress 01.03.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...