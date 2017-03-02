Erweiterte Funktionen

Toyota Motor Feb. U.S. Sales Down 7.2%; Toyota Division Sales Down 5.4%




02.03.17 00:06
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America reported its US February 2017 sales of 174,339 vehicles, a decrease of 7.2 percent from February 2016 on a volume basis.

With the same number of selling days in February 2017 compared to February 2016, sales were down 7.2 percent on a daily selling rate basis. Toyota division reported February sales of 156,001 units, down 5.4 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis. Lexus reported February sales of 18,338 vehicles, down 20.6 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis.


Bill Fay, group vice president and general manager of the Toyota division, said: "Led by best-ever February sales of RAV4, 4Runner, and Highlander the Toyota division also set a new light truck record for the month."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
53,852 € 53,88 € -0,028 € -0,05% 01.03./19:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3633400001 853510 58,78 € 41,60 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		54,75 € +2,53%  01.03.17
München 54,60 € +2,63%  01.03.17
Xetra 54,60 € +1,30%  01.03.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 57,0801 $ +0,90%  01.03.17
Düsseldorf 53,50 € +0,56%  01.03.17
Hamburg 53,50 € +0,56%  01.03.17
Hannover 53,50 € +0,56%  01.03.17
Stuttgart 54,80 € 0,00%  01.03.17
Berlin 53,50 € 0,00%  01.03.17
Frankfurt 53,852 € -0,05%  01.03.17
