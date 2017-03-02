Toyota Motor Feb. U.S. Sales Down 7.2%; Toyota Division Sales Down 5.4%
02.03.17 00:06
dpa-AFX
TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America reported its US February 2017 sales of 174,339 vehicles, a decrease of 7.2 percent from February 2016 on a volume basis.
With the same number of selling days in February 2017 compared to February 2016, sales were down 7.2 percent on a daily selling rate basis. Toyota division reported February sales of 156,001 units, down 5.4 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis. Lexus reported February sales of 18,338 vehicles, down 20.6 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis.
Bill Fay, group vice president and general manager of the Toyota division, said: "Led by best-ever February sales of RAV4, 4Runner, and Highlander the Toyota division also set a new light truck record for the month."
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|53,852 €
|53,88 €
|-0,028 €
|-0,05%
|01.03./19:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JP3633400001
|853510
|58,78 €
|41,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|54,75 €
|+2,53%
|01.03.17
|München
|54,60 €
|+2,63%
|01.03.17
|Xetra
|54,60 €
|+1,30%
|01.03.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|57,0801 $
|+0,90%
|01.03.17
|Düsseldorf
|53,50 €
|+0,56%
|01.03.17
|Hamburg
|53,50 €
|+0,56%
|01.03.17
|Hannover
|53,50 €
|+0,56%
|01.03.17
|Stuttgart
|54,80 €
|0,00%
|01.03.17
|Berlin
|53,50 €
|0,00%
|01.03.17
|Frankfurt
|53,852 €
|-0,05%
|01.03.17
