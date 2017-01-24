Erweiterte Funktionen

Towerstream Appoints Ernest Ortega As CEO




24.01.17 15:51
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Towerstream Corp. (TWER.OB), a Fixed Wireless Fiber Alternative Provider, announced the appointment of Ernest Ortega as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Ortega succeeds Philip Urso who has served as the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer since February 2016 and will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.


Ortega most recently held the Chief Revenue Officer position at Colt Technology Services where he was responsible for a salesforce of more than 700 individuals. Prior to that he held the Chief Revenue Officer position at Cogent Communications (CCOI) where he was responsible for a salesforce of more than 300 individuals. Prior to that he served as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at XO Communications.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



