Total voting rights and Capital

28.02.17 11:58
dpa-AFX


Albion Technology & General VCT PLC


In conformity with the provisions of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we would like to notify the market of the following:


As at 28 February 2017, the issued share capital and voting rights of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC are as follows:



+--------------+----------------+---------------+----------------+-------------+ 

|Class and     |Total number of |Number of      |Total number of |Number of    |
|nominal value |shares in issue |shares held in |shares in       |voting rights|
|of share      |                |treasury (with |circulation with|attached to  |
|              |                |no voting      |voting rights   |each share   |
|              |                |rights         |attached        |             |
|              |                |attached)      |                |             |
+--------------+----------------+---------------+----------------+-------------+ 
|Ordinary   1p |106,161,927     |10,705,070     |95,456,857      |1            |
|shares        |                |               |                |             |
+--------------+----------------+---------------+----------------+-------------+


The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


28 February 2017


For further information please contact:


Albion Ventures LLP Company Secretary Tel: 020 7601 1850


LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16







