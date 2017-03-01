Erweiterte Funktionen



01.03.17 10:30
dpa-AFX


Stagecoach Group plc



Total Voting Rights and Capital


In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's (the "FCA") Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the issued share capital of Stagecoach Group plc as at 28 February 2017 was 576,099,960 ordinary shares of 125/228(th) pence each.


This figure includes 2,467,204 ordinary shares held in treasury.


The total number of voting rights in Stagecoach Group plc is 573,632,756. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Stagecoach Group plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


For further information, please contact:


Stagecoach Group plc www.stagecoach.com


Mike Vaux, Company Secretary


01738 442111



1 March 2017












This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Stagecoach Group PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0MK9VB6YTLS9R24


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


