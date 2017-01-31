Intermediate Capital Group plc (the "Company")

31(st) January 2017

Notification of Transaction of Directors/Total Voting Rights

Exercise of Share Options by Director

The Company wishes to announce that the following directors have given notice of their intention to take up their options to acquire ordinary shares in the Company ("Shares") under The Intermediate Capital Group PLC SAYE Plan 2004:

|Director |Number of Options |Option Price|Total Shares held in the | | |Exercised | |Company by the director | | | | |and his connected persons| | | | |subsequent to this | | | | |exercise |

|Philip Keller|2,593 |£3.47 |600,485 |

The shares to be issued as a result of this exercise will be issued on or about 1(st )February 2017; it is anticipated that they will be admitted to listing on or about 2(nd) February 2017.

As a result of this transaction Philip Keller and his connected persons hold 0.20% of the ordinary share capital of the Company.





Total Voting Rights

Intermediate Capital Group plc (the "Company") has made an application for the admission of 40,868 Ordinary Shares in the Company to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange, in connection with the exercise of options by employees of the Company under the Company's Intermediate Capital Group PLC Save As You Earn Plan 2004. Admission of the shares to the Official List is expected to occur on 2(nd) February 2017.

The shares will be issued fully paid and will rank pari passu in all other respects with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company.

In addition, the Company wishes to notify the market (as per DTR 5.6.1R) that, as a result of the above allotment of shares, the issued share capital of the Company consists of 290,137,359 Ordinary Shares (this excludes 3,733,333 shares held as treasury shares). Each Ordinary Share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company.

Therefore the above figure of 290,137,359 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts:

Andy Lewis Company Secretary, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7754

Ian Stanlake Investor Relations, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7880

