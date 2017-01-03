Erweiterte Funktionen


3 JANUARY 2017


NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC


TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS


In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules, Northern Venture Trust PLC ("the Company") notifies the market that the capital of the Company as at 31 December 2016 consisted of 97,209,695 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25p each.

  All the ordinary shares have voting rights.  The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.  The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 97,209,695 ("the Figure").  The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which he will determine if he is required to notify the voting rights he holds in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules.


Alastair Conn/Christopher Mellor, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000 Website:  www.nvm.co.uk


