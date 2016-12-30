Total Voting Rights and Capital

Erweiterte Funktionen


30.12.16
Albion Enterprise VCT PLC


In conformity with the provisions of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we would like to notify the market of the following:


As at 30 December 2016, the issued share capital and voting rights of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC are as follows:



+--------------+----------------+---------------+----------------+-------------+ 

|Class and     |Total number of |Number of      |Total number of |Number of    |
|nominal value |shares in issue |shares held in |shares in       |voting rights|
|of share      |                |treasury (with |circulation with|attached to  |
|              |                |no voting      |voting rights   |each share   |
|              |                |rights         |attached        |             |
|              |                |attached)      |                |             |
+--------------+----------------+---------------+----------------+-------------+ 
|Ordinary   1p |52,094,810      |6,100,443      |45,994,367      |1            |
|shares        |                |               |                |             |
+--------------+----------------+---------------+----------------+-------------+


The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


30 December 2016


