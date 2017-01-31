Erweiterte Funktionen



Total Voting Rights




31.01.17 16:45
dpa-AFX


VAST RESOURCES PLC/Ticker: VAST/Index: AIM/Sector: Mining


For immediate release                                      31January 2017


Vast Resources plc


("Vast" or the "Company")


Total Voting Rights


In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"), the Company announces the following:


As at the date of this announcement the Company's issued share capital consists of 4,535,685,288 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each with voting rights ("Ordinary Shares").

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company with voting rights is 4,535,685,288.


The above figure of 4,535,685,288 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


**ENDS**


For further information, visit www.vastresourcesplc.com or please contact:


Vast Resources plc Roy Pitchford (Chief Executive Officer) +40 (0) 372 988 988 - Office Romania  +40 (0) 741 111 900 - Mobile Romania  +44 (0) 7793 909985 - Mobile UK


Beaumont Cornish - Financial & Nominated www.beaumontcornish.com Adviser  +44 (0) 020 7628 3396 Roland Cornish James Biddle



Brandon Hill Capital Ltd - Joint Broker www.brandonhillcapital.com Jonathan Evans +44 (0) 20 3463 5016



Peterhouse Corporate Finance Ltd - Joint www.pcorpfin.com Broker   +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Duncan Vasey


St Brides Partners Ltd www.stbridespartners.co.uk Susie Geliher +44 (0) 20 7236 1177 Charlotte Page








This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Vast Resources plc via GlobeNewswire



A0J3GBB142P69R50


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.!
Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,004 € 0,003 € 0,001 € +33,33% 31.01./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B142P698 A0J3GB 0,0070 € 0,0010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,003 € +50,00%  08:08
Stuttgart 0,004 € +33,33%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.! Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 ACR: Gute Mine schlechter Sta. 21.02.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...