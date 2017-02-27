Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Total":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Total To Sell Stakes In Mature Assets In Gabon In $350 Mln Deal




27.02.17 09:55
dpa-AFX


LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total SA (TOT, TTA.L) Monday said it has signed an agreement for the sale of stakes and the transfer of operatorship in various mature assets in Gabon to Perenco.

The total value of the transactions is around $350 million before adjustments. The production divested by Total represents around 13,000 SEC barrels per day or b/d.


The transaction is subject to approval by the authorities.


This agreement includes the sale of the company's 100%-owned affiliate Total Participations Petrolières Gabon, which holds interests in 10 fields. In addition, Total Gabon has announced the sale of its interests in five fields and the Rabi-Coucal-Cap Lopez pipeline network.


Arnaud Breuillac, President of Total Exploration & Production, said, "In a context of volatile Brent prices where reducing the breakeven of our operations is a top priority, this agreement demonstrates our ability to capture value through the disposal of mature assets while benefiting from the synergies generated by the transfer of operatorship."


Following completion of the transaction, the Group's remaining upstream assets in Gabon will be held entirely through Total Gabon.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Bis zu 13% Kobalt - Führender Kobalt Explorer im Visier von Tesla, Ford und GM!
367% Kobalt-Aktientip - Starkes Kaufsignal!  
 
Cruz Cobalt Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
47,356 € 47,427 € -0,071 € -0,15% 27.02./10:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0000120271 850727 49,49 € 38,09 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		47,356 € -0,15%  10:04
Stuttgart 47,525 € +0,40%  09:15
München 47,67 € -0,31%  08:08
Berlin 47,38 € -0,32%  08:08
Frankfurt 47,477 € -0,99%  09:19
Hamburg 47,57 € -1,25%  08:07
Hannover 47,57 € -1,25%  08:07
Düsseldorf 47,425 € -1,52%  08:24
Nasdaq OTC Other 50,63 $ -2,18%  23.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Energierevolution: Alternative zu fossilen Energieträgern! Großaufträge in Kürze - 385% Biomasse-Aktientip!

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
178 Total Fina Elf (WKN: 850727. 17.02.17
155 TOTAL: Gasleck in der Nordse. 21.10.14
63 Die Anti-Lebensversicherung 23.08.13
  130 Total gekauft 12.09.11
17 total oder gazprom? 10.10.08
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...