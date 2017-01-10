Erweiterte Funktionen

Total To Buy Addl 21.57% Stake From Tullow In Uganda Lake Albert Project




10.01.17 03:19
dpa-AFX


LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total (TTA.L, TTFNF.PK, TOT) and Tullow said that they have entered into a package agreement under which Total will acquire an additional 21.57% interest from Tullow in the Uganda Lake Albert oil project.


Following this transaction, Total will hold a 54.9% interest, strengthening its position in this competitive project and paving the way for a project sanction in the near future.


The overall consideration paid by Total to Tullow will be $900 million, representing a reimbursement of a portion of past costs, payable in installments along the development of the project, with an initial payment of $100 million at closing.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



