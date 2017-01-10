Total To Buy Addl 21.57% Stake From Tullow In Uganda Lake Albert Project
10.01.17 03:19
dpa-AFX
LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total (TTA.L, TTFNF.PK, TOT) and Tullow said that they have entered into a package agreement under which Total will acquire an additional 21.57% interest from Tullow in the Uganda Lake Albert oil project.
Following this transaction, Total will hold a 54.9% interest, strengthening its position in this competitive project and paving the way for a project sanction in the near future.
The overall consideration paid by Total to Tullow will be $900 million, representing a reimbursement of a portion of past costs, payable in installments along the development of the project, with an initial payment of $100 million at closing.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|47,98 €
|48,905 €
|-0,925 €
|-1,89%
|09.01./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0000120271
|850727
|49,49 €
|35,22 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|47,98 €
|-1,89%
|09.01.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|51,34 $
|+0,45%
|09.01.17
|Hannover
|48,75 €
|+0,08%
|09.01.17
|Stuttgart
|47,632 €
|0,00%
|09.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|48,315 €
|-0,87%
|09.01.17
|Berlin
|48,19 €
|-0,98%
|09.01.17
|Hamburg
|48,17 €
|-1,11%
|09.01.17
|München
|48,015 €
|-1,40%
|09.01.17
|Frankfurt
|47,966 €
|-2,04%
|09.01.17
