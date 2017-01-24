Total System Services Bottom Line Rises 25% In Q4

Erweiterte Funktionen



24.01.17 22:48
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Total System Services (TSS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $129.62 million, or $0.71 per share. This was higher than $103.93 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 56.9% to $1.13 billion. This was up from $0.72 billion last year.


Total System Services earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $129.62 Mln. vs. $103.93 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.71 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q4): $1.13 Bln vs. $0.72 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 56.9%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



