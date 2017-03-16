Erweiterte Funktionen

Total S.A. Board Approves Resolutions For Shareholders' Meeting




16.03.17 08:58
dpa-AFX


LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total S.A. (TTA.L, TTFNF.PK, TOT) announced its Board has decided to propose to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to renew for a period of three years the terms as Directors of Mrs.

Patricia Barbizet and Mrs. Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette, whose existing terms expire following the Annual Shareholders' Meeting. The Board noted that Mr. Paul Desmarais Jr and Mrs. Barbara Kux, whose terms also expire following the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, did not wish to renew their terms. The Board also decided to propose to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, the nomination of Mark Cutifani and Carlos Tavares as Board members for a period of three years.


The Board of Total S.A. decided to call the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 26, 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



