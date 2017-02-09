Total SA Turns To Profit In Q4, Sales Climb

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Total":

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total SA (TOT, TTA.L) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income group share was $548 million euros, compared to last year's loss of $1.63 billion.

Adjusted net income was $2.4 billion or $0.96 per share, compared to $2.08 billion or $0.88 per share a year ago.





In euro terms, adjusted net income was 0.89 euro per share, compared to 0.76 euro per share last year.

Adjusted operating income from business segments climbed 41 percent from last year to $2.94 billion.

Sales for the quarter grew 12 percent to $42.28 billion from last year's $37.75 billion.

Further, the Board proposed to increase the dividend, despite the volatility of hydrocarbon prices, to 2.45 euro per share. This corresponds to a fourth-quarter dividend of 0.62 euro per share, a 1.6 percent increase.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM