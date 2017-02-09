Total SA Q4 Income Advances 16%
09.02.17 08:23
dpa-AFX
LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total SA (TTA.L) released a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $2.41 billion, or $0.96 per share. This was up from $2.08 billion, or $0.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $42.28 billion. This was up from $37.75 billion last year.
Total SA earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $2.41 Bln. vs. $2.08 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.96 vs. $0.88 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q4): $42.28 Bln vs. $37.75 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.0%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|47,00 €
|46,877 €
|0,123 €
|+0,26%
|09.02./09:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0000120271
|850727
|49,49 €
|35,22 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|47,00 €
|+0,26%
|09:31
|Berlin
|47,70 €
|+1,64%
|08:33
|Stuttgart
|47,57 €
|+1,60%
|09:04
|Frankfurt
|47,191 €
|+1,19%
|09:12
|Hannover
|46,775 €
|+0,57%
|08:09
|Düsseldorf
|46,66 €
|0,00%
|08.02.17
|München
|46,915 €
|0,00%
|08:06
|Hamburg
|46,775 €
|-0,05%
|08:10
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|49,10 $
|-0,41%
|08.02.17
