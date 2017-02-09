Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Total":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Total SA Q4 Income Advances 16%




09.02.17 08:23
dpa-AFX


LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total SA (TTA.L) released a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $2.41 billion, or $0.96 per share. This was up from $2.08 billion, or $0.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $42.28 billion. This was up from $37.75 billion last year.


Total SA earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $2.41 Bln. vs. $2.08 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.96 vs. $0.88 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q4): $42.28 Bln vs. $37.75 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.0%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 79 g/t Gold! Nachbar 150x höher bewertet - 862% mit Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Astorius Resources Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
47,00 € 46,877 € 0,123 € +0,26% 09.02./09:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0000120271 850727 49,49 € 35,22 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		47,00 € +0,26%  09:31
Berlin 47,70 € +1,64%  08:33
Stuttgart 47,57 € +1,60%  09:04
Frankfurt 47,191 € +1,19%  09:12
Hannover 46,775 € +0,57%  08:09
Düsseldorf 46,66 € 0,00%  08.02.17
München 46,915 € 0,00%  08:06
Hamburg 46,775 € -0,05%  08:10
Nasdaq OTC Other 49,10 $ -0,41%  08.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
3,24% Lithium - Potentielle Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
177 Total Fina Elf (WKN: 850727. 30.11.16
155 TOTAL: Gasleck in der Nordse. 21.10.14
63 Die Anti-Lebensversicherung 23.08.13
  130 Total gekauft 12.09.11
17 total oder gazprom? 10.10.08
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...