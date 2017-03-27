Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Total":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Total Announces $1.7 Bln Investment To Expand Petrochemicals Activities In Texas




27.03.17 16:47
dpa-AFX


LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total (TTA.L,TOT) said that it entered into a partnership with Borealis and Nova to form a joint venture with the aim of building an ethane steam cracker and a new Borstar® polyethylene unit on the US Gulf Coast.

Total is expected to hold a 50% interest in the new joint venture.


The joint venture will include building a new 1 Mt/y ethane steam cracker in Port Arthur, Texas; Total's existing polyethylene 400 kt/y plant in Bayport, Texas; building a new 625 kt/y Borstar polyethylene plant on the Bayport site, Texas.


The joint venture is expected to be established in late 2017* and the final investment decision on the Borstar polyethylene plant will be taken simultaneously.


The $1.7 billion new cracker is scheduled to start up in 2020 and will create around 1,500 jobs during peak engineering and construction activity. The engineering, procurement and construction contract (EPC) of the ethane steam cracker has been awarded by Total to CB&I.


The new cracker will be built alongside Total's Port Arthur refinery and Total/BASF existing steam cracker.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden!
447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
46,068 € 46,234 € -0,166 € -0,36% 27.03./17:25
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0000120271 850727 49,49 € 38,09 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		46,068 € -0,36%  17:19
Berlin 46,155 € +0,12%  11:08
Frankfurt 46,067 € -0,01%  15:46
Hamburg 46,04 € -0,04%  14:39
Stuttgart 46,17 € -0,05%  16:25
Düsseldorf 46,18 € -0,23%  16:03
München 46,02 € -0,81%  15:38
Hannover 45,88 € -0,88%  08:09
Nasdaq OTC Other 49,39 $ -1,22%  24.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden! 447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
178 Total Fina Elf (WKN: 850727. 17.02.17
155 TOTAL: Gasleck in der Nordse. 21.10.14
63 Die Anti-Lebensversicherung 23.08.13
  130 Total gekauft 12.09.11
17 total oder gazprom? 10.10.08
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...