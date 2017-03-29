Erweiterte Funktionen

Toshiba: WEC Group To File For Relief Under Chapter 11; Updates Forecast




29.03.17 11:38
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) announced the WEC Group has resolved to file for a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 under the U.

S. Bankruptcy Code. WEC Group has received a commitment for Chapter 11 financing in the amount of $800 million during the rehabilitation proceeding, of which Toshiba will provide maximum $200 million as a bankruptcy guarantee of WEC Group's Chapter 11 financing. Toshiba Group said there is a possibility that its fiscal 2016 net loss will be minus 1.010 trillion yen, against the minus 390 billion yen previously announced.


The rehabilitation proceedings of Westinghouse Electric Company, WEC's affiliates and TNEH (UK) will begin immediately with the participation of WEC, TNEH (UK), creditors and other related parties under the supervision of the Bankruptcy Court. WEC Group will be deconsolidated from Toshiba Group, starting from fiscal 2016 business results.


Toshiba Group noted that, on commencement of the rehabilitation proceedings, when WEC Group will be classified as a discontinued operation, it is possible that amounts already recorded in the income statement prior to commencement of the proceedings and amounts resulting from the commencement may be recorded as profit and loss from discontinued operations.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



