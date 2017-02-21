Toshiba To Sell Entire 65% Stake In Toshiba Medical Finance To Canon

Erweiterte Funktionen
TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toshiba corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) said Tuesday that it agreed to sell its entire 65 percent stake in Toshiba Medical Finance Co.
to Canon Inc. (CAJ) for 31.4 billion yen. The transaction will become effective as of March 31, 2017.
Toshiba expects that the impact of the deal on its financial result will be minimal.
