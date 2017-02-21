Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Toshiba":
 Aktien      OS    


Toshiba To Sell Entire 65% Stake In Toshiba Medical Finance To Canon




21.02.17 15:56
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toshiba corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) said Tuesday that it agreed to sell its entire 65 percent stake in Toshiba Medical Finance Co.

to Canon Inc. (CAJ) for 31.4 billion yen. The transaction will become effective as of March 31, 2017.


Toshiba expects that the impact of the deal on its financial result will be minimal.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,559 € 1,615 € -0,056 € -3,47% 21.02./16:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3592200004 853676 3,91 € 1,40 €
Werte im Artikel
27,30 plus
0,00%
1,56 minus
-3,47%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,559 € -3,47%  16:04
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,65 $ +2,61%  15:48
Frankfurt 1,556 € -2,32%  15:07
Xetra 1,552 € -2,39%  15:27
Berlin 1,554 € -2,39%  13:23
München 1,551 € -2,58%  11:41
Stuttgart 1,55 € -2,58%  12:42
Hamburg 1,525 € -4,33%  08:22
Düsseldorf 1,521 € -4,58%  08:14
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
201 habt ihr schön gelesen? Toshib. 15:56
9 Toshiba 15.02.17
  Löschung 14.02.17
13 Toshiba macht wieder Gewinn 23.05.16
85 "Nichts ist unmöglich": TO****A. 19.05.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...