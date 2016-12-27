Erweiterte Funktionen

Toshiba To Record Impairment Loss; To Revise FY16 Forecast




27.12.16 12:10
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) said a goodwill in the order of 100 billions of yen could be recorded related to an impairment test with respect to Westinghouse's acquisition of CB&I Stone & Webster Inc.

The company is currently undergoing purchase price allocation procedures in accordance with U.S. GAAP.


Impairment testing for the goodwill will be initiated toward the third-quarter of fiscal 2016 results. Toshiba said it will announce revised forecast for fiscal 2016 after determining the impact of the possible Westinghouse loss.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,179 € 3,561 € -0,382 € -10,73% 27.12./12:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3592200004 853676 3,91 € 1,25 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,179 € -10,73%  12:57
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,76 $ -1,05%  23.12.16
Frankfurt 3,179 € -11,13%  12:32
München 3,22 € -11,20%  08:01
Düsseldorf 3,091 € -11,86%  10:03
Stuttgart 3,129 € -12,35%  12:36
Hamburg 3,098 € -12,39%  08:10
Berlin 3,12 € -13,24%  12:24
  = Realtime
