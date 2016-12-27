Erweiterte Funktionen
Toshiba To Record Impairment Loss; To Revise FY16 Forecast
27.12.16 12:10
dpa-AFX
TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) said a goodwill in the order of 100 billions of yen could be recorded related to an impairment test with respect to Westinghouse's acquisition of CB&I Stone & Webster Inc.
The company is currently undergoing purchase price allocation procedures in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Impairment testing for the goodwill will be initiated toward the third-quarter of fiscal 2016 results. Toshiba said it will announce revised forecast for fiscal 2016 after determining the impact of the possible Westinghouse loss.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
