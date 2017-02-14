Erweiterte Funktionen

Toshiba To Post 9-month Loss On Impairment; Chairman Shigenori Shiga To Resign




14.02.17 13:20
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) announced a provisional outlook for the goodwill and impairment loss in Nuclear Power Business of 712.5 billions of yen with an impact on financial results of 620.4 billions of yen.

On Tuesday, the company reported a provisional outlook for its third-quarter business results, and said it will promptly disclose business result as soon as they are finalized.


For the nine-months of fiscal 2016, the company projects a net loss of 499.9 billion yen including the impairment loss. Loss per share is expected to be 118.07 yen. Equity to shareholders of the company is estimated to be a loss of 191.2 billion yen. The company expects nine-month sales of 3.87 trillion yen compared to 4.01 trillion yen, prior year.


For fiscal 2016, the company's provisional forecast include: a net loss of 390.0 billion yen or a loss per share of 92.11 yen; and net sales of 5.52 trillion yen. Toshiba's prior guidance for fiscal 2016 was net income of 145.0 billion yen.


Toshiba also announced that the company's Representative Executive Officer and Chairman, Shigenori Shiga, will resign as Representative Executive Officer as of February 5. Shigenori Shiga is resigning to take management responsibility for the loss on goodwill and impairment cost to be recorded in relation to Westinghouse's acquisition of CB&I Stone and Webster from the Chicago Bridge & Iron company N.V. He will remain an Executive Officer of the company until the ordinary general meeting of shareholders in June.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



