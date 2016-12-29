Erweiterte Funktionen



Toshiba Shares Plunge After Rating Cuts As Nuclear Unit Faces Write-down




29.12.16
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toshiba Corp. extended declines after the company's credit rating was cut following an announcement that it may have to write down the value of an acquisition made by U.

S. unit Westinghouse Electric by billions of dollars.


On Thursday, the shares fell 16.50 percent to 260.20 yen in Tokyo. The stock plunged by the most on record Wednesday after Toshiba issued a statement Tuesday saying that while the final write-down was yet to be determined, it would affect earnings.


The loss is related to a dispute over the value of a nuclear construction unit acquired by Westinghouse that was geared toward completing the newest generation of reactors at two U.S. facilities, which are behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget. Moody's Investors Service, Rating and Investment Information Inc. and S&P Global Ratings cut Toshiba's credit rating.


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
73,06 $ 73,81 $ -0,75 $ -1,02% 29.12./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5324571083 858560 87,10 $ 64,18 $
Werte im Artikel
73,06 minus
-1,02%
2,42 minus
-22,19%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		70,28 € -0,37%  28.12.16
Frankfurt 71,115 € +0,84%  28.12.16
Düsseldorf 70,46 € +0,31%  28.12.16
München 70,27 € +0,01%  28.12.16
Stuttgart 70,14 € 0,00%  28.12.16
Hamburg 70,24 € -0,10%  28.12.16
Hannover 70,24 € -0,10%  28.12.16
Berlin 70,22 € -0,13%  28.12.16
NYSE 73,06 $ -1,02%  28.12.16
  = Realtime
