Toshiba Shares Fall On Reports Of Wider Loss At Nuclear Business

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Toshiba Corp.



(TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) slipped over 15 percent in Tokyo after a report that the loss in its nuclear business may exceed the 500 billion yen or $4.4 billion.

The losses stem from a goodwill impairment on CB&I Stone & Webster, a U.S.-based nuclear plant builder acquired by Toshiba subsidiary Westinghouse Electric in late 2015. Stone & Webster saw domestic construction and labor costs swell beyond what had been expected at the time of the purchase.

The company asked Development Bank of Japan Inc. for financial support and is seeking help from other lenders, the Nikkei Asian Review reported cited people familiar with the matter.

Toshiba, which has put a write-down of its nuclear equipment business in the billions of dollars, fell as much as 15.64 percent to 243.30 yen in Tokyo on Thursday. The company said in a statement it is still calculating the costs.

The company is also considering a plan to raise funds by selling assets other than the chip operations to raise 300 billion yen, NHK reported Thursday. But But, Toshiba said it is still considering its options.

