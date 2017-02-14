Toshiba Reportedly To Issue Business Risk Warning

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Toshiba":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toshiba (TOSYY.PK) will issue Tuesday its first-ever warning that it may not be able to continue as a going concern, acknowledging uncertainty over its revival strategy and future in the face of massive nuclear-related losses, the Nikkei newspaper reported.





Nikkei noted that the warning will be included in the earnings announcement for the nine months ended December. The Japanese electronics giant is expected to book an impairment charge of 600 billion yen to 700 billion yen or $5.26 billion to $6.14 billion on U.S. nuclear operations, leaving it with a group net loss in the high-400 billion yen range.

Nikkei said that the loss could wipe out shareholders' equity and send Toshiba's net worth into the red. Though Toshiba is taking steps to ensure it ends the fiscal year with more assets than liabilities, including spinning off and selling part of its memory business, its financial situation remains extremely precarious.

The report said that Toshiba will also announce as early as Tuesday an investigation into whether any improprieties were involved in the massive loss at its nuclear business. If anything inappropriate is found, the probe will examine if, and to what extent, top management and the company as a whole were involved.

In addition, Nikkei reported that Toshiba is considering selling an interest in a U.K. nuclear venture to Korea Electric Power Corp., aiming to reduce its involvement in the riskier side of the atomic power business in the wake of massive losses linked to U.S. projects.

The Japanese conglomerate controls 60% of NuGeneration, a joint venture planning to build a nuclear plant in northwestern England. Toshiba has sought to unload part of this stake for some time.

Toshiba officials including President Satoshi Tsunakawa are expected to outline steps for improving oversight of the nuclear business at an earnings briefing Tuesday. One likely measure is setting up a committee at Westinghouse Electric, the subsidiary responsible for the loss, to evaluate its profits and finances on a daily basis. Toshiba's goal of winning orders for at least 45 new reactors by fiscal 2030 will likely be effectively scrapped, the report said.

Meanwhile, Toshiba said Monday that Nikkei reported that, "Toshiba group will report a net loss of about 400 billion yen or $3.52 billion for the nine months through December 2016." However, Toshiba said it is still finalizing fiscal year 2016 third quarter figures, and will report its results on February 14, as previously announced.

As of the end of the fiscal year 2016 third quarter, Toshiba expects to record a major third-quarter loss on the recognition of a loss of goodwill as a result of Westinghouse's acquisition of CB&I Stone & Webster (S&W).

