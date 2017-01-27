Toshiba Plans To Split Memory Business By March 31

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Toshiba":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) Friday announced that it has decided to implement a company split of the memory business.





In a statement, the company said that the memory business, including the SSD business, but excluding its image sensor business, of the storage & Electronic devices solutions company will be separated by a company split by March 31.

Toshiba said it is currently giving full and careful consideration to the assets that will be transferred in the company split, to make sure that it does not interfere with the operation of the memory business after the split.

The company said it will seek shareholder approval for the decision at an extraordinary general meeting in late March.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM