Toshiba Considering Spinoff Of Memory-Chip Unit

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Toshiba":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toshiba Corp., which faces billions of dollars of writeoffs in its nuclear business, is considering spinning off its well-performing flash-memory unit to raise funds.





Toshiba is considering an infusion of cash as part of the spinoff. While a spinoff is one of the options, nothing has been decided at the moment, Toshiba said in a statement.

Toshiba may sell a 20 percent stake in the chip operations for as much as 300 billion yen or $2.7 billion, the Nikkei newspaper reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter.

A partial sale to Western Digital and possible stock listing are also on table, according to Nikkei.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM