Toshiba Considering Spinoff Of Memory-Chip Unit
18.01.17 02:46
dpa-AFX
TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toshiba Corp., which faces billions of dollars of writeoffs in its nuclear business, is considering spinning off its well-performing flash-memory unit to raise funds.
Toshiba is considering an infusion of cash as part of the spinoff. While a spinoff is one of the options, nothing has been decided at the moment, Toshiba said in a statement.
Toshiba may sell a 20 percent stake in the chip operations for as much as 300 billion yen or $2.7 billion, the Nikkei newspaper reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter.
A partial sale to Western Digital and possible stock listing are also on table, according to Nikkei.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,415 €
|2,312 €
|0,103 €
|+4,46%
|17.01./20:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JP3592200004
|853676
|3,91 €
|1,25 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,415 €
|+4,46%
|17.01.17
|Berlin
|2,417 €
|+4,86%
|17.01.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,6047 $
|+3,77%
|17.01.17
|Frankfurt
|2,405 €
|+2,69%
|17.01.17
|Hamburg
|2,395 €
|+2,35%
|17.01.17
|München
|2,362 €
|+0,77%
|17.01.17
|Xetra
|2,35 €
|+0,60%
|17.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|2,327 €
|+0,13%
|17.01.17
|Stuttgart
|2,40 €
|0,00%
|17.01.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|21
|habt ihr schön gelesen? Toshib.
|05.01.17
|13
|Toshiba macht wieder Gewinn
|23.05.16
|85
|"Nichts ist unmöglich": TO****A.
|19.05.15
|3
|Call auf Toshiba kaufen ?
|06.01.05
|6
|Toshiba + 25% in den letzten .
|08.08.03