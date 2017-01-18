Erweiterte Funktionen

Toshiba Considering Spinoff Of Memory-Chip Unit




18.01.17 02:46
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toshiba Corp., which faces billions of dollars of writeoffs in its nuclear business, is considering spinning off its well-performing flash-memory unit to raise funds.


Toshiba is considering an infusion of cash as part of the spinoff. While a spinoff is one of the options, nothing has been decided at the moment, Toshiba said in a statement.


Toshiba may sell a 20 percent stake in the chip operations for as much as 300 billion yen or $2.7 billion, the Nikkei newspaper reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter.


A partial sale to Western Digital and possible stock listing are also on table, according to Nikkei.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,415 € 2,312 € 0,103 € +4,46% 17.01./20:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3592200004 853676 3,91 € 1,25 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,415 € +4,46%  17.01.17
Berlin 2,417 € +4,86%  17.01.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,6047 $ +3,77%  17.01.17
Frankfurt 2,405 € +2,69%  17.01.17
Hamburg 2,395 € +2,35%  17.01.17
München 2,362 € +0,77%  17.01.17
Xetra 2,35 € +0,60%  17.01.17
Düsseldorf 2,327 € +0,13%  17.01.17
Stuttgart 2,40 € 0,00%  17.01.17
  = Realtime
