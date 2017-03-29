Erweiterte Funktionen
Toshiba Board Reportedly Okays Bankruptcy Filing For Nuclear Unit Westinghouse
29.03.17 05:25
dpa-AFX
TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toshiba Corp.'s (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) board approved plans for American nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric to file for bankruptcy protection in the U.
S., Nikkei Asian review reported.
Westinghouse's acquisition of a nuclear construction services company in late 2015 led to huge cost overruns and other problems that proved too much to bear. The Chapter 11 filing would take Westinghouse off Toshiba's consolidated books, and would likely shrink significantly the 712.5 billion yen or $6.45 billion loss the parent had been expected to book in connection with Westinghouse's acquisition.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,82 €
|1,82 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.03./21:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JP3592200004
|853676
|3,91 €
|1,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,82 €
|0,00%
|28.03.17
|Berlin
|1,82 €
|+1,11%
|28.03.17
|Xetra
|1,815 €
|+0,83%
|28.03.17
|Frankfurt
|1,805 €
|+0,33%
|28.03.17
|Düsseldorf
|1,781 €
|0,00%
|28.03.17
|München
|1,80 €
|0,00%
|28.03.17
|Stuttgart
|1,80 €
|0,00%
|28.03.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,95 $
|-0,51%
|28.03.17
|Hamburg
|1,774 €
|-2,63%
|28.03.17
Aktuell
