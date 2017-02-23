Erweiterte Funktionen



Toro Co Reports 15% Rise In Q1 Profit




23.02.17 14:49
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Toro Co (TTC) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $44.99 million, or $0.41 per share. This was higher than $39.26 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $515.84 million. This was up from $486.40 million last year.


Toro Co earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $44.99 Mln. vs. $39.26 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.6% -EPS (Q1): $0.41 vs. $0.35 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q1): $515.84 Mln vs. $486.40 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.1%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 Full year EPS guidance: $2.25 - $2.30


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
57,80 € 57,62 € 0,18 € +0,31% 23.02./14:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8910921084 861568 57,80 € 35,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 57,845 € +1,07%  12:30
Frankfurt 57,80 € +0,31%  14:50
NYSE 60,71 $ 0,00%  22.02.17
Berlin 57,08 € -0,38%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...